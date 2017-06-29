Claressa Shields: Double Olympic champion to challenge for first world title

Shields did not drop a round in her Rio 2016 campaign

Double Olympic champion Claressa Shields will face Nikki Adler in her first title fight since turning professional.

The 22-year-old American will fight WBC super-middleweight champion Adler on 4 August at the MGM Grand Detroit.

Shields took middleweight golds at London 2012 and Rio 2016 before turning pro in November last year.

She contested the first women's boxing match to achieve main-event status on premium television in America.

Shields, one of the most dominant figures in women's amateur boxing, won 77 fights and lost just one before beginning her professional career.

The Michigan-born fighter will challenge for a world title in her fourth professional fight against fellow undefeated fighter Adler (16-0, 9 KOs).

Adler, from Germany, will make the third defence of her WBC 168-pound title and the bout will also be for the vacant IBF super-middleweight title.

