Hughie Fury v Joseph Parker: WBO title on the line for September bout in Manchester

Hughie Fury (left) and cousin Tyson are both hopeful of capturing belts in the heavyweight division

Hughie Fury will fight for a world title for the first time when he meets WBO champion Joseph Parker in Manchester on 23 September.

The 22-year-old was due to face the New Zealander in Auckland in May but withdrew with a back injury.

"I'm going to shock the world - and what better place to do it than in my home city of Manchester," he said.

Fury, who has not fought since April 2016, has a warm-up bout against an unnamed opponent in London on 8 July.

That bout, at the Copper Box Arena, could be the first of two fights the undefeated Fury has before the biggest night of his career at the Manchester Arena.

Who holds the major heavyweight titles? WBA and IBF - Anthony Joshua WBC - Deontay Wilder WBO - Joseph Parker

Parker has 23 wins from 23 fights and captured the WBO title in December, two months after Fury's cousin Tyson vacated the belt in order to focus on "medical treatment and recovery" as he dealt with depression.

"Fighting away from home holds no fears for me," said 25-year-old Parker, who retained his title by beating Romania's Razvan Cojanu in May.

"I'm excited that the next defence of my title will be in England because it is now the home of heavyweight boxing and I need to be fighting there regularly."

Both Furys are awaiting a date for a UK Anti-Doping hearing relating to allegations they tested positively for nandrolone in 2015.