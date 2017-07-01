Michael Conlan faces Australian Jarrett Owen on Brisbane undercard

Michael Conlan has stopped both opponents in his professional career to date

Michael Conlan is a strong favourite to see off Australian Jarrett Owen as part of the undercard of Manny Pacquaio's WBO welterweight defence in Queensland.

Conlan will have high hopes of making it three wins from three professional fights in the super-bantamweight fight at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The Belfast fighter's opponent, a Brisbane native, has won five, drawn three and lost four of his contests.

Pacquaio will defend against Jeff Horn in the top of the bill fight on Sunday.

Should former world amateur champion Conlan win, his Top Rank USA stable are considering adding the Irishman to the Oscar Valdez undercard in Arizona later this summer.

Mexican-born Valdez, who is also signed with Top Rank, successfully defended his WBO featherweight title with a unanimous points victory over Miguel Marriaga in California in April.

Conlan stopped Alfredo Chanez in Chicago in his last outing in late May, the referee calling a halt in the third round of the scheduled six.

The 25-year-old won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics and stopped Tim Ibarra inside three rounds on his professional debut at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick's Day.