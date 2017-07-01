Joshua Buatsi wins debut as Frank Buglioni and Conor Benn also win at the O2 Arena

Joshua Buatsi took time out after the Olympics to complete his degree

Olympic bronze medallist Joshua Buatsi produced a dominant display on his professional debut, stopping Cuba's Carlos Mena at London's O2 Arena.

The light-heavyweight confidently picked shots and floored Mena three times before a round-two stoppage.

Light-heavyweight Frank Buglioni beat Ricky Summers to defended his British title with a unanimous points win.

The compelling bout saw both land heavy shots but Buglioni's stronger start was key as Summers lost for the first time.

Neither man touched down despite both feeling periods of pressure as Enfield-fighter Buglioni extended his record to 20 wins and a draw from 23 fights with the scorecards reading 116-113 115-114 118-111.

'No need to get carried away'

Buatsi floored Mena several times before the contest was ended in round two

Buatsi will be progressed quickly according to promoter Eddie Hearn, who predicts the former Great Britain boxer will compete at least four more times this year.

Around 10 months had passed since he made the podium at the Rio Games as a result of a spell out of the sport in order to finish his degree studies.

But with his mentor Anthony Joshua ringside, Buatsi showcased speed and accuracy, mixing uppercuts and telling body shots to deliver knockdowns before the contest was waived off, sending Mena to a seventh loss in 11 fights.

"I was expected to win so no need to get carried away," said Buatsi, 24. "Back in the gym, lots to work on."

Relief as Benn returns

Benn's father Nigel (left) stated he would return to boxing after 21 years in midweek

Conor Benn's return to the ring from a jaw injury arrived in the week his father - former two-weight world champion Nigel - stated he would return to the ring after 21 years to face Steve Collins for a third time.

Benn Snr walked his son to the ring and leapt between the ropes to hoist the 20-year-old when he dropped late stand-in opponent Mike Cole with a heavy left hook in the third round.

"Eight months out was a killer," said Benn. "I think I've boxed the best I've ever boxed tonight. There is no more pressure, I've changed my mental state. I'm relieved now, I do this because I love it and enjoy it."

Elsewhere, cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie stopped Russ Henshaw after two knockdowns to land his fourth-straight win inside a round. The Rio 2016 Olympian delivered vicious body shots to overwhelm Henshaw, who lost for the sixth time in his 15-fight career.

Bermondsey super-welterweight Ted Cheeseman claimed the English title. putting together a fine display to hand Matthew Ryan a second career defeat and extend his own record to nine wins from nine.