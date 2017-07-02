Michael Conlan stops Australian Jarrett Owen in third round in Brisbane

Michael Conlan has stopped all three of his professional opponents in the third round

Belfast's Michael Conlan made it three wins from three professional bouts by stopping Australian Jarrett Owen in the third round in Brisbane on Sunday.

The scheduled six-rounder was part of the undercard to Jeff Horn's unanimous points victory over Manny Pacquaio to secure the WBO welterweight title.

Conlan, 25, proved much too good for Horn in their super-bantamweight contest at the Suncorp Stadium.

The former world amateur champion has won all his three fights by knockout.

Conlan hurt Owen with a left hand to the body soon after the midway point of the third round and although the Brisbane native tried to move away, the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist pounced on him to land a few more power shots to the head and body.

Owen's trainer threw in the towel soon after as referee Tony Kettlewell halted the fight after one minute 56 seconds of the third round.

"It was my best performance as a professional. I feel great about that," said Conlan after his victory.

"I was disciplined and focused on executing the gameplan.

"It took me two rounds to find my range and then I was able to settle in and break him down. The body shots were hurting him."

The Top Rank USA managed boxer indicated that his next fight could be in September, with a Belfast homecoming in December also on the cards.

Conlan stopped Alfredo Chanez in Chicago in his second professional outing in late May, the referee calling a halt in the third round of the scheduled six.

He also stopped Tim Ibarra inside three rounds on his debut in the paid ranks at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick's Day.