Eubank Jr v Abraham: Chris Eubank Sr says fighters should never quit a fight

Eubank Sr (left) believes his son has faced criticism for following in his footsteps

Eubank Jr v Arthur Abraham Date: 15 July Venue: Wembley Arena Coverage: Follow live-text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Chris Eubank Sr says it is not in the "warrior's code" for a boxer to stop a fight and only a referee should bring about the end of a bout.

His son, Chris Eubank Jr, defends his IBO super middleweight world title against Arthur Abraham at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

"Can you take a beating? When you have, bow and accept it like a gentleman," Eubank Sr, 50, told BBC Radio 5 live.

"That is the cut of the man you want your own son to be."

Eubank Jr recently criticised ex-IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook after the Sheffield fighter took a knee to end his fight with American Errol Spence in the 11th round.

Brook said he feared a "fatal" blow after suffering his second broke eye socket in consecutive fights.

Eubank Sr's 1991 rematch win over Michael Watson saw the beaten fighter spend eight months unable to hear, speak, or walk. Watson - close to death - underwent six brain operations in 40 days, yet that fight is still championed to this day.

When his son fought for the British title in 2016, the defending champion Nick Blackwell held on until the 10th round. But the Trowbridge fighter suffered bleeding on the skull and spent the next week in an induced coma and was forced to retire from the sport, aged 25.

Speaking about Brook losing his title by stopping his fight, Eubank Sr said "do not at any point think that a black eye is a reason to quit".

He told BBC Sport's boxing correspondent Mike Costello: "The reason Rocky resonated to the world is because going beyond the point of duty and taking punishment inspires people.

"It shows the nature of the human condition and shows how wonderful, brave and magnificent we are.

"We have nothing against Kell Brook but standards have to be kept. We are fierce in this regard, and why shouldn't we be? This is a privilege, signing things, pictures. You can't earn that by quitting. It isn't really about the belts, it's about the hearts of the people.

"We say if you held on longer you would have won something that money just cannot buy."

Chris Eubank Jr meets Arthur Abraham (right) at Wembley Arena on Saturday

Eubank Jr faces former three-time, two-weight world champion Abraham on Saturday, with the winner assured of a place in September's first World Boxing Super Series, where a prize fund of $50m (£38m) is on offer.

"What is feeling sorry for fighters because they are hurt? You're supposed to be hurt, you're supposed to be injured," said Eubank Sr. "I want Junior to experience the same magic I live with everyday.

"When a man goes down you don't have the right to quit. That's not in the rule book of the warrior's code. It's for the referee. You have to take a beating. That sounds odd because of what has happened to fighters who have fallen but it is still this code.

"We can't be normal. We are not allowed. I've been in fights where I wanted to wet myself the beating was so bad. But I had no choice because integrity doesn't allow.

"When Watson knocked me down in that second fight in the 11th round I didn't think about getting up, I had to get up. It's almost like subconsciously I knew that in three or four days I'd be washing myself in the mirror and I'd look myself in the eye and say 'you could have got up and you didn't'."