Floyd Mayweather used a homophobic slur after accusing Conor McGregor of racist comments during the media tour to promote their Las Vegas fight.

Mayweather will face UFC lightweight title-holder McGregor in 12 rounds under boxing rules in August.

"He called black people monkeys," said the American, 40, during a news conference at Wembley Arena on Friday.

In response to accusations of racism, McGregor has said that he is a "multicultural individual".