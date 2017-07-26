BBC Sport - Carl Frampton says a second successive defeat on Saturday could end his career

Frampton says defeat could leave him without boxing future

Belfast boxer Carl Frampton says a second successive defeat on Saturday night could end his boxing career.

After losing his WBA featherweight world title to Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas in January, Northern Irishman Frampton has home advantage as he faces another Mexican Andres Gutierrez in a WBC world featherweight title eliminator.

Top Stories