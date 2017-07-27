Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor: Tickets on StubHub for $150,000

Dana White (centre) hoped to keep tickets out of the hands of brokers

It is being billed as the biggest (and possibly richest) fight in combat sports history - and tickets are on sale at eye-watering prices.

When former five-weight boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight title-holder Conor McGregor step into the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 26 August, some 20,000 people will be in the arena.

The scrap for tickets during Monday's release was intense, short-lived and disappointing for the majority. But will anyone be willing to shell out $150,000 (£115,000) to be there?

Ticket resale website StubHub has tickets on sale at that price, with several others at a comparatively cheap $100,000 (£75,000).

American Mayweather, 40, will come out of retirement to face McGregor in the 29-year-old Irishman's first professional boxing bout.

McGregor's lack of experience has led to some criticism of the bout, from which both men are expected to earn as much as $100m (£78.4m).

This was not Dana White's plan...

UFC president Dana White wanted to avoid a repeat of Mayweather's 2015 bout with Manny Pacquiao, for which many tickets fell into the hands of brokers.

His solution was to sell seats through Ticketmaster, with each purchase limited to two tickets, and any transaction only possible with a code issued to Ticketmaster members.

But codes - priced at $200 (£153) - were quickly available to buy on Ebay, allowing non-members to access Ticketmaster, where prices ranged from £385-£7,706.

StubHub is yet to sell any of the tickets listed by users at $150,000, and told BBC Sport $3,265 (£2,500) is the average price at which seats have changed hands.

The cheapest ticket available on the site - for a position in the upper tier, in a row yet to be determined - is $1,875 (£1,433).

Speaking earlier this week, White said: "A lot of shady things can go on with tickets, as if they aren't expensive enough.

"The fight is making enough money, you don't have to go around and sell the tickets to brokers. Everybody is making enough money - stop.

"I wanted everybody to buy their own tickets. I'm buying my own, as are Conor and Floyd."

The cinema option

Mayweather Promotions has negotiated a deal to broadcast the fight in 400 cinemas across the US - and organiser Fathom Events told BBC Sport it expects "sold-out auditoriums" at an average cost of $40 (£31) a seat.

It is estimated the combination of pay-per-view revenue, ticket sales, sponsorship, merchandise sales and receipts from cinema ticket or closed circuit television venues will generate about $600m.

The number of pay-per-view buys will prove pivotal in whether the bout becomes the richest of all time.

Mayweather's bout with Pacquiao - regarded as the richest in history, with total revenue of about $623m (£476m) - had 4.6 million buys.