BBC Sport - Carl Frampton vows to 'boss' Mexican Andres Gutierrez in Belfast bout

Carl Frampton says he is not going to allow Mexican Andres Gutierrez to beat him in his home city of Belfast on Saturday night.

"This is my city. I respect Andres a lot. But I'm the boss. I'm going to win," said Frampton, who will be fighting his first contest since losing the WBA featherweight title against another Mexican Leo Santa Cruz in January.

Saturday's fight is a WBC world featherweight title eliminator.

Top Stories