Carl Frampton: Fight with Andrés Gutiérrez still on despite weight scare

The fight will be Carl Frampton's first since losing his WBA title to Leo Santa Cruz in January

Carl Frampton has weighed in one pound over the featherweight limit for Saturday's homecoming fight with Andrés Gutiérrez at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

The fight still goes ahead but will no longer be a WBC title eliminator for Frampton, who came in at 127lb with his Mexican opponent weighing 125.6lbs.

If Gutiérrez wins he will still meet WBC champion Gary Russell Junior as a mandatory challenger for the belt.

That is not now an option for Frampton after failing to make the weight.

Frampton apology

The former two-weight world champion issued an immediate apology to his fans and to Gutiérrez.

"After a long training camp of intense preparation and trying to make weight, I was disappointed that I came in 1lb over the featherweight limit.

"I tried everything I could to cut down, but unfortunately, my body just wouldn't allow it in the end.

"I'd like to apologise to the fans that have got involved and shown incredible support throughout this frantic fight week, and to those that will be cheering me on to victory on Saturday night.

"Futhermore I would like to apologise to my opponent Andrés Gutiérrez - who will still have the opportunity to win the WBC eliminator on Saturday."