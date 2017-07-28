Carl Frampton fight off after Andres Gutierrez is injured slipping in shower

The fight was set to be Carl Frampton's first since losing his WBA title to Leo Santa Cruz in January

Carl Frampton's fight against Andres Gutierrez has been called off after the Mexican injured himself by slipping in the shower on the eve of the bout.

Gutierrez, 24, suffered facial cuts, bruising to the head and broke two teeth in the accident.

Northern Irishman Frampton, 30, had earlier weighed in for the fight - which was due to take place in Belfast - a pound over the featherweight limit.

That meant the contest would not have been a WBC title eliminator for him.

WARNING: Image of Gutierrez's facial injury below

Frampton's manager Barry McGuigan said: "We're all so disappointed. It was a freak accident.

"He slipped in the shower, smashed his face, the guy is concussed. He has a deep gash on his chin, his nose, lost two of his teeth."

Saturday's bout was due to be Frampton's homecoming fight after losing to Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas in January.

A statement read: "Cyclone Promotions and The SSE Arena regret to announce that the 'Return of The Jackal' event has been cancelled due to an accident to Andres Gutierrez.

"It is hoped that the event will be rescheduled but ticket holders are advised to retain their tickets and contact point of purchase for further information.

"We very much regret the inconvenience caused."