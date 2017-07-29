BBC Sport - McGuigan says Frampton bout had to be cancelled after opponent's 'freak injury'

McGuigan answers Frampton bout 'conspiracy theories'

Carl Frampton's manager Barry McGuigan says Saturday's scheduled contest in Belfast had to be cancelled following the "freak injury" suffered by opponent Andres Gutierrez.

The bout was set to go ahead even though Frampton failed to make the featherweight limit on Friday afternoon but news then came through that Gutierrez had injured himself after slipping in his hotel shower.

SSE Arena general manager Neil Walker says fans can hold on to their tickets in the hope the bill can be re-scheduled, or they can request refunds.

