Katie Taylor stops Jasmine Clarkson for sixth win as professional

Katie Taylor won her debut fight as a professional with a third-round stoppage of Karina Kopinska in November 2016

Katie Taylor wants "more fights" in the United States after making a winning debut in New York on Saturday.

The Irish lightweight, 31, stopped home favourite Jasmine Clarkson in the third round to record her sixth straight victory since turning professional.

"There were some nerves," said the London 2012 Olympic champion. "I got caught with a few silly shots but overall it was good.

"I hope I made some fans - I loved hearing the Irish in the crowd."

Taylor is expected to challenge Uruguay's WBA world lightweight champion Cecilia Comunales later this year after stopping Nina Meinke of Germany in April's Wembley eliminator.