Katie Taylor easily beats Jasmine Clarkson in New York

Ireland's Katie Taylor has won all six of her fights as a professional

Ireland's Katie Taylor kept her world title ambitions on track by beating Jasmine Clarkson of the United States in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old stopped Clarkson in three rounds to extend her 100% professional record to six wins.

Taylor, who won gold at the 2012 Olympics in London, dominated the contest with her Texan opponent.

Clarkson had no answer to Taylor's punches and, after the third round, the American's corner called a halt.

Afterwards lightweight Taylor said she wanted more fights in America.

"There were some nerves. I got caught with a few silly shots but overall it was good," she said.

"I hope I made some fans - I loved hearing the Irish in the crowd."

Taylor is expected to challenge Uruguay's WBA world lightweight champion Cecilia Comunales later this year after stopping Nina Meinke of Germany in April's Wembley eliminator.