Comeback would be too dangerous - Froch

Four-time super-middleweight world champion Carl Froch says making a boxing comeback after a three-year break would be too dangerous.

Froch officially retired in July 2015, 14 months after knocking out George Groves to retain the WBA and IBF titles at Wembley Stadium,

He told BBC East Midlands Today Sport: "I'm 40 years old now and have been retired for three years.

"It's too long to be out of the ring and then come back at a competitive level. I retired because I was feeling the pace."

Comeback would be too dangerous - Froch

