Michael Bisping '100%' wants to face Tony Bellew in a boxing fight
UFC champion Michael Bisping says he "100%" wants a boxing fight with ex-WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew.
Bellew, 34, who has not fought since beating heavyweight David Haye in March, had said he would fight fellow Britain Bisping, 38, in a ring or cage.
Bisping tweeted he would fight Bellew, after his UFC middleweight title contest against Georges St-Pierre.
"Well it looks and sounds good to me," Bellew replied: "I'll provide a knockout to add to my highlight reel."
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather faces UFC champion Conor McGregor in a boxing contest on 26 August in Las Vegas.
UFC v boxing take two?
Speaking to Sky Sports, Bellew, who has 29 wins, two losses and a draw from his 32 fights, said: "I can wrestle, I can grapple, I punch hard, I can kick and I've got some kickboxing experience.
"If you're asking if I would get in the cage with a puncher in the UFC? Mike Bisping is a guy who is predominantly known as a puncher and he's a very strong wrestler as well.
"I think I could get down to 185[lbs]. If the money is right, then Tony Bellew would happily enter a cage or a ring. Maybe let's do one of them each."
Following the interview, Bellew tweeted this:
To which Bisping replied:
And Bellew responded:
