Carl Frampton's partnership with Barry McGuigan 'close to ending'

The relationship between Carl Frampton and Barry McGuigan is believed to have broken down

Carl Frampton's partnership with manager Barry McGuigan is close to ending, BBC Sport NI understands.

Frampton's scheduled bout with Andres Gutierrez on 29 July did not go ahead.

Frampton, 30, was one pound overweight for the bout but the contest was still scheduled to go ahead until the Mexican was injured after slipping in a shower.

When asked on Wednesday whether there was a rift in the camp and if a split was imminent, McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions declined to comment.

Frampton, meanwhile, was unavailable for comment.

After the late postponement of the 29 July bout, Frampton and McGuigan both apologised to the public but BBC Sport NI has been told by reliable sources that, behind the scenes, the relationship was already beginning to unravel.

Less than 10 days before Frampton's scheduled contest with Gutierrez, the Belfast boxer resigned as a director of Cyclone Promotions.

Frampton has been guided by McGuigan since signing a professional deal with with the former World featherweight champion in 2009.

After landing the European belt by beating Kiko Martinez in February 2013, Frampton defeated the Spaniard again 19 months later to win his first world title as he clinched the IBF super-bantamweight title.