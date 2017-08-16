Carl Frampton's partnership with manager Barry McGuigan may be close to ending, BBC Sport NI understands.

Frampton's scheduled bout with Andres Gutierrez on 29 July was called off.

Frampton, 30, was one pound overweight for the bout but the contest was still scheduled to go ahead until the Mexican was injured after slipping in a shower.

When asked on Wednesday whether there was a rift in the camp and if a split was imminent, McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions declined to comment while Frampton could not be reached.