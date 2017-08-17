Conor McGregor: 'Lighter gloves mean I will beat Floyd Mayweather Jr in two rounds'

Conor McGregor, who has a record of 23 wins and three losses in UFC, will be making his professional boxing debut

Conor McGregor says he will beat Floyd Mayweather Jr in two rounds after the use of 8oz gloves was approved for the contest in Las Vegas on 26 August.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NAC) confirmed a one-off rule change to drop the glove size from 10oz.

"I don't believe with the new gloves he makes it out of the second round," said UFC champion McGregor, 29.

"Part of me kind of wants to show some skill and dismantle him but I do not see him absorbing the blows."

"I am ready to go to war for 12 rounds and I am also ready to put him away in seconds," he added. "There is no way in hell I am not prepared to fight in the deepest of trenches."

The move to allow lighter gloves came as a surprise as the 154lbs bout is considerably over the 147lbs limit at which 8oz gloves can be used. The lighter gloves have less padding over the knuckles and are believed to favour the heavier puncher.

Earlier in August, the NAC, who sanctioned the contest, told BBC Sport they could not recall a fight at 154lbs ever being given dispensation to make such a move.

McGregor typically uses 4oz fingerless gloves in MMA, while undefeated boxer Mayweather has used 8oz gloves in 46 of his 49 bouts.

'Not welcome in boxing'

In a lengthy conference call, McGregor took questions from journalists around the world just 10 days before he makes his boxing debut in Las Vegas against former five-weight world champion Mayweather, 40.

He revealed he has been conducting "scary" training sessions at 13,000ft in an altitude chamber and stated he feels in "absolutely amazing" condition for the T-Mobile Arena bout.

But the UFC lightweight champion believes he has been "discarded" by boxing analysts and made to feel "not welcome" in the build-up to what could be the richest fight in history.

"It's certainly motivating - the disrespect and disregard for my skillset," added McGregor. "I look at people sometimes and their mind is closed.

"Fighting is a complex game. I use it as motivation and I look forward to going in and educating the world on what martial arts is."

What follows May-Mac?

Mayweather and McGregor at their promotional press conference at Wembley Arena in July

McGregor's future beyond his boxing debut has been queried by MMA fans who fear he may not be motivated to return to UFC after earning a reported $100m in facing Mayweather.

He addressed several potential career avenues during the conference call and contests he is still a current multiple-weight UFC champion despite vacating his featherweight belt in November.

"The current featherweight champion is Max Holloway, a man I dismantled," added McGregor.

"Everyone knows, I am the multiple world champion. I look forward to going back and continuing where I left off."

McGregor said Mayweather would get his "respect" if he followed through on comments made on a US talk show this week in which he said the pair could rematch under MMA rules.

Paulie Malignaggi - who quit as McGregor's sparring partner after reacting angrily to images appearing to show him knocked down in a session - has also raised the prospect of coming out of retirement to box the Irishman.

"Tell him to shut his mouth and join the queue," McGregor said when asked about facing the former two-weight world champion.

"He got whooped and went sprinting. There's a big list of people who want to fight me."