Carl Frampton v Andres Gutierrez fight scrapped after failure to arrange new date

The January title fight against Leo Santa Cruz was Carl Frampton's first defeat as a professional

Carl Frampton will not fight Andres Gutierrez after the Northern Irishman's promoters were unable to arrange a new date for the bout.

The original contest, planned for 29 July in Belfast, was called off after Mexican Gutierrez, 24, suffered facial cuts, two broken teeth and bruising when he slipped in the shower.

On Thursday, Cyclone Promotions said "a proposed date in November was unsuitable to all parties", adding that it is now working on a new opponent for 30-year-old Frampton.

"We are confident Carl Frampton will become world champion again," said the promoters.

The cancellation comes in a week when reports emerged that Frampton could be splitting from manager and Cyclone Promotions boss Barry McGuigan.

The Belfast featherweight's fight against Gutierrez at the SSE Arena in July was to have been a WBC title eliminator, but lost that status when Frampton came in one pound over the required weight.

It would have been Frampton's first fight since losing his WBA featherweight title to Leo Santa Cruz in January.

Cyclone Promotions said it had been working with the arena, boxing authorities and broadcasters in attempting to rearrange the Gutierrez bout.

"We are profoundly disappointed for the fans, boxers and those who have worked with and supported us," it added.

The promoters said people who bought tickets from Ticketmaster online or by phone would get automatic refunds. Other people have been advised to seek refunds from their point of purchase.