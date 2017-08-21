Anthony Joshua open to fight with MMA opponent

Wladimir Klitschko (left) retired as he turned down a chance of a rematch with Joshua

WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua would fight a mixed martial arts (MMA) opponent as long as there was a no submissions rule.

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor takes on undefeated American Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in Las Vegas on 26 August.

"I like fighting, I'd do whatever," said Joshua. "I'd probably get beaten.

"The only thing that they can't do is submissions but they can kick, elbow, bite - whatever they want."

He added: "I can't beat a guy [via submission]. That takes a lot of time to learn the skills and submissions, which I don't have the time for, but when it comes to pure aggression and fighting rules, I can definitely fight, so I don't mind that.

"It wouldn't be a problem."

Joshua has yet to finalise a date and venue for a fight with mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev, who the Briton must face before 2 December or risk being stripped of his IBF belt.

The WBA has also ordered Joshua to defend his title against Cuba's Luis Ortiz, having given them 30 days from 3 August to agree the fight.

"I've been away with the family and need to get back to reality," said the Briton. "Sitting on the beach getting my toes rubbed, that's not the life of an athlete.

"I've got to get back to the gutter, keep organised, keep disciplined. I've done my holidays and need to get back to the military mindset I live."