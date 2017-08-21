Carl Frampton confirms split from manager Barry McGuigan

Carl Frampton has been managed by Barry McGuigan since turning professional in 2009

Belfast boxer Carl Frampton has confirmed that his partnership with manager Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions has come to an end.

Frampton, 30, issued a statement on Monday saying that he was "confident now is the right time to move forward and take my career into my own hands".

"I'm continuing with my efforts to get my homecoming fight rescheduled in the very near future," said Frampton.

"I still believe that I'm the best featherweight in the world."

The Northern Ireland boxer has been managed by McGuigan since turning professional in 2009 and the former world featherweight belt holder helped guide Frampton to become a two-weight world champion.

"I can confirm that I have parted company with Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions. I would like to thank Barry, the McGuigan family and Cyclone Promotions for our time together," read the statement.

Frampton's scheduled bout with Andres Gutierrez on 29 July was called off the night before the fight was scheduled to take place.

The Belfast man was one pound overweight for the bout but the contest was still scheduled to go ahead until the Mexican was injured after slipping in a shower.

After the late postponement of the 29 July bout, Frampton and McGuigan both apologised to the public but behind the scenes it is understood that their relationship was beginning to unravel.

Less than 10 days before Frampton's scheduled contest with Gutierrez, the Belfast boxer resigned as a director of Cyclone Promotions.

Frampton guided by McGuigan since 2009

The relationship between Frampton and McGuigan had appeared exceptionally close until very recently.

The fighter is also trained by McGuigan's son Shane, while the manager's wife Sandra and their other sons Blain and Jake are also heavily involved in Cyclone Promotions.

Earlier this year, there was a three-part documentary series shown on BBC TV, Fight Game: The McGuigans, which looked at the inner workings of Cyclone Promotions and followed closely Frampton's preparations for both his world title bouts in the US with Leo Santa Cruz.

After landing the European belt by beating Kiko Martinez in February 2013, Frampton defeated the Spaniard again 19 months later to win his first world title as he clinched the IBF super-bantamweight title.

Carl Frampton is trained by Barry McGuigan's son Shane

Frampton added the WBA belt to the IBF crown in February 2016 as he overcame England's Scott Quigg in one of three successful world super-bantamweight title defences before defeating Leo Santa Cruz in New York to win the WBA featherweight title just over a year ago.

That sensational win made him Northern Ireland's first ever two-weight world champion and he was later named boxer of 2016 by both Ring Magazine and ESPN.

However, Santa Cruz avenged his New York defeat as he beat Frampton in Las Vegas to regain the WBA featherweight title last January.

After six months out of the ring, Frampton was supposed to fight Gutierrez in his home town just over two weeks ago but the Mexican's slip in his shower ultimately saw that fight being called off at the 11th hour after the Belfast man had been one pound overweight on the scales earlier in the day.

Frampton looked uncomfortable as he and McGuigan were jointly interviewed following the bizarre series of events which led to the cancellation of the Gutierrez contest.

BBC Sport NI understands that the postponement of the contest put added pressure on an already strained relationship.