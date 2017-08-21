Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

Media playback is not supported on this device The Mayweather-McGregor trash talk has been epic

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor Date: Saturday, 26 August to Sunday, 27 August Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

UK radio listeners will be able to hear live commentary of Floyd Mayweather's fight against Conor McGregor from Las Vegas on Saturday on BBC Radio 5 live.

BBC boxing correspondent Mike Costello will be joined by pundit Steve Bunce for coverage of the light-middleweight bout.

There will also be live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Build-up begins with updates from the fighters' news conference on Wednesday and the weigh-in on Friday.

The contest between Irish UFC champion McGregor, 29, and 40-year-old five-weight champion Mayweather is set to be one of the richest in boxing history.

Mayweather will surpass fellow American Rocky Marciano's perfect record of 49 fights without defeat should he overcome McGregor.