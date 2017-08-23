BBC Sport - Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor: McGregor aims for early knockout

I'll knock Mayweather out in first two rounds - McGregor

Conor McGregor says he will beat Floyd Mayweather Jr in "one, two rounds" in their Las Vegas fight this Saturday, adding that if he survives past that point he will decide whether to "embarrass him or put him out of his misery".

