Omagh boxer Bradley helping McGregor prepare for super bout
Omagh amateur boxer Tiernan Bradley has been one of Conor McGregor's sparring partners in the build-up to the Dubliner's super bout with Floyd Mayweather.
"The first time I went into the ring with him he had a kind of look on him of 'how dare you step into this ring'," said 20-year-old Bradley.
McGregor has praised Bradley's "nordie toughness".
