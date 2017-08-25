Omagh amateur boxer Tiernan Bradley has been one of Conor McGregor's sparring partners in the build-up to the Dubliner's super bout with Floyd Mayweather.

"The first time I went into the ring with him he had a kind of look on him of 'how dare you step into this ring'," said 20-year-old Bradley.

McGregor has praised Bradley's "nordie toughness".

