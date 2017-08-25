BBC Sport - Conor McGregor lookalike Islam Badurgov making a splash in Las Vegas

'Kazakh Conor McGregor' cashing in on the hype

  • From the section Boxing

The Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor circus has created a supporting cast of characters who have descended on Las Vegas for Saturday's fight. One of those is Islam Badurgov, a fitness fanatic from Kazakhstan, who is making the most of the hype as a McGregor lookalike.

