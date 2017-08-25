Mayweather v McGregor fight should not take place - Anthony Crolla

Media playback is not supported on this device How did my body look? I can eat burgers - Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor Date: Saturday, 26 August (local) Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

British boxer Anthony Crolla believes UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor should not be allowed to fight Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.

"It's absolutely crazy. It's a circus," former world lightweight champion Crolla told BBC Radio 5 live.

"It's almost like Rocky III, when he fought Hulk Hogan. It comes down to money.

"Should a guy who has not had a professional fight be allowed to fight one of the greatest fighters ever? No."

The multi-million fight will be the most lucrative in boxing history.

Crolla also thinks it will be "the biggest sporting upset" should McGregor beat Mayweather.

"I'm a Conor McGregor fan but he has no chance whatsoever, and I think it's absolutely crazy people are giving him the slightest chance.

"I'll go as far as saying it will be the biggest sporting upset of all time if Conor McGregor was to do this. It will be awful for boxing."