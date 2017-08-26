Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor both weigh in under the 154lb limit for Saturday's fight, before going face to face on stage in Las Vegas.

Follow coverage of the build-up and live coverage of the fight across BBC Sport all week.

READ MORE: McGregor shouts the odds, Mayweather backs himself

WATCH MORE: 'Kazakh Conor McGregor' cashing in on the hype