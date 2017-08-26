World Championships: Sean McComb into last 16 but Kurt Walker bows out

Sean McComb won a bronze medal at the European Championships in Baku in June

Belfast's Sean McComb is through to the last 16 in the 64kg division at the World Championships in Hamburg.

The three-time Irish national champion beat Brazil's Joedison de Jesus on a split 4-1 decision on the opening day.

Light-welterweight McComb now faces Cuban Andy Cruz Gomez in his second contest on Sunday evening.

Lisburn bantamweight Kurt Walker exited after a battling last-32 defeat to Dominican Leonel De Los Santos on a 4-1 decision on the first day of action.

Walker was dropped by a right hook thrown by De Los Santos in the first round of the 56kg bout and was perhaps fortunate to see out the bell.

He showed grit to fight back and take the fight to his opponent in the remaining two rounds, landing repeated combinations in the third, but lost out on the majority of the judges' scorecards.

McComb dictated the first round of his fight but the second round was a much tighter affair and although the Irish boxer suffered a cut over his right eye in the third, he did enough to advance.

Ireland's Dean Gardiner takes on Hyeoon Do Kim of Korea in the last 32 of the 91+kg division on Saturday.

Belfast flyweight Brendan Irvine faces Azamat Issakulov of Kazakhstan or Inkyu Kim of Korea in the last 16 of the 62kg division on Monday.

Joe Ward fights Georgia's Iago Kizira or Sean Lazzerini of Scotland in the 81kg division on the same day.