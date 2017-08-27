Savannah Marshall wins first professional bout on Mayweather v McGregor undercard

Hartlepool fighter Savannah Marshall is a former world amateur champion

Britain's Savannah Marshall won her first professional bout with a unanimous points win over American Sydney LeBlanc in Las Vegas.

The former amateur world champion, 26, took the three judges' verdict 40-36.

The super-middleweight boxer was on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor bout having been signed to Mayweather's promotional company.

It comes a year after Marshall nearly quit the sport having missed out on a medal at the Olympic Games in Rio.

"I felt brilliant," said Marshall, who proved too classy for LeBlanc as she controlled the four-round bout. "She was really tough like I knew she would be.

"I knew it would be hard to stop her so I made sure to box her. I was able to execute my game plan."