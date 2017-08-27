World Championships: Sean McComb beaten by Cuban number two seed

From the section

Sean McComb won a bronze medal at the 2015 European Games

Belfast light-welterweight Sean McComb exited at the last-16 stage at the World Championships in Hamburg after losing to Cuba's Andy Cruz-Gomes.

The Cuban, number two seed in the championships, earned a unanimous points decision.

Three-time Irish national champion beat Brazil's Joedison de Jesus on a split 4-1 decision in the last 32.

Another Belfast fighter Brendan Irvine will be among three Irishmen in action on Monday.

Irvine, Joe Ward and Dean Gardiner will all be aiming to clinch quarter-final spots.