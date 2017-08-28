BBC Sport - Conor McGregor to make about $3m for each minute in the ring

Mixed Martial Arts champion Conor McGregor is unsure about his next move after his defeat by Floyd Mayweather.

In his first professional boxing match, the Dubliner was stopped in the 10th round by the undefeated former five-division world champion.

It is estimated McGregor will make about $100m (£77.5m) - roughly $3m (£2.3m) a minute - from the fight in Las Vegas.

