World Boxing Championships: GB's Peter McGrail secures World medal

Peter McGrail's beat Ukraine's Mykola Butsenko in June to win European gold

Briton Peter McGrail is guaranteed at least bronze after winning his World Boxing Championships quarter-final.

Liverpool's European champion dominated Dominican Republic's Leonel De Los Santos to claim a 4-1 win in the bantamweight (56kg) division.

Compatriot Ben Whittaker's hopes of a middleweight medal (75kg) were ended by Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak.

Heavyweight Cheavon Clarke (95kg) lost to Cuba's Erislandy Savon when the referee stopped the contest.

The 26-year-old, in his first fight at the championships, was overwhelmed by the Rio 2016 bronze medallist, who is the nephew of three-time Olympic champion Felix Savon.

McGrail 's semi-final will take place on Thursday.

Pat McCormack faces Uzbekistan's Shakhram Giyasov in their 69kg welterweight fight during Tuesday's evening session.

