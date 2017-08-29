World Amateur Championships: Ward secures medal with Hamburg victory

Joe Ward cruised to a quarter-final victory in Hamburg on Tuesday night

Ireland's Joe Ward is guaranteed at least a bronze medal after a unanimous points win over Mikhail Dauhaliavet at the World Amateur Championships.

All five judges scored the fight in the Westmeath man's favour in the light-heavyweight quarter-final.

Following his bronze medal in 2013 and his silver medal in 2015, the victory means Ward becomes the first Irish male boxer to win three world medals.

It comes just two months after he won his third European gold medal.

Ward, 23, never looked in trouble against his Belarus opponent as he used his superior reach and movement to keep his opponent at bay while he scored freely with a series of right jabs and powerful left crosses.

The last remaining Irish fighter in Hamburg was a comprehensive points winner on all five cards - four of the judges awarding the fight 30-27 in favour if Ward and one judge scoring it 30-26.

He will now face Bektemir Melikuziev of Uzbekistan in the semi-finals on Friday.