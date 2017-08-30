BBC Sport - Carl Frampton: Hearn has 'unfinished business' with former world champion

Hearn has 'unfinished business' with Frampton

Promoter Eddie Hearn wants Carl Frampton to return to Matchroom Boxing after the former world champion split with Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions earlier this month.

Hearn promoted Frampton's early fights and before the Belfast man became a two-weight world champion.

He has offered Frampton the chance to complete his trilogy of fights with Leo Santa Cruz at Windsor Park in Belfast.

