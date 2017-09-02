Joe Cordina: Welsh lightweight stops Jamie Speight to keep perfect record

From the section

Joe Cordina won a 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medal in the amateur ranks

Welsh boxer Joe Cordina claimed a fourth successive stoppage since turning professional as he beat Jamie Speight at London's York Hall.

The 25-year-old lightweight disposed of opponent Jamie Speight inside the first round on Friday night.

Speigh has won two Southern Area titles in the lower featherweight division.

But the 28-year-old was soon bleeding profusely from the nose and once Rio Olympian Cordina caught him on the ropes, referee Jeff Hinds stepped in.