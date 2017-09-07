Nicola Adams: Briton set to make US debut on Golovkin-Canelo card

As an amateur, Adams won gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Britain's Nicola Adams will fight on the Saul Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin undercard in Las Vegas on 16 September.

The double Olympic champion, who turned professional in January, is making her debut in the United States and takes on Hungarian Alexandra Vlajk.

She beat Virginia Carcamo and Mexico's Maryan Salazar in her first two bouts.

"Every boxer dreams of fighting in Vegas and to be doing so as part of the biggest fight of the year is incredible," said 34-year-old Adams.

Unbeaten WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight champion Golovkin takes on 'Canelo' Alvarez in what Adams' promoter Frank Warren has called "among the best fights to be made in the last decade".

In confirming Adams' fight on social media on Thursday, Warren added: "This is without doubt the boxing event of 2017, and I am delighted that Nicola has the chance to showcase her skills on such a huge bill.

"For Nicola to be part of it is brilliant for her and women's boxing.

"I have every confidence that Nicola will become a world champion in the professional ranks."

Leeds' Adams has set her sights on winning a world title following victories in her first two professional fights.

The flyweight began in Manchester with a comfortable points win over Argentinian Virginia Carcamo before forcing a stoppage against game Mexican Maryan Salazar in her home city of Leeds.

Her next opponent Vlajk, 37, has won 11 of her 17 contests and stopped two opponents since turning professional in 2013. She has banked over 114 rounds, compared to Adams' seven.