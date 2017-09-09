David Benavidez becomes youngest super middleweight champ at 20

Benavidez is unbeaten after 19 fights

David Benavidez has become the youngest fighter to win a world super-middleweight title, claiming the vacant WBC belt aged 20 years and nine months.

The American beat Romanian Ronald Gavril by split decision to also become the youngest current world champion.

Benavidez was floored in the 12th round of the fight but won 117-111 and 116-11 on two judges' scorecards, while the other was 116-111 in Gavril's favour.

The victory leaves Benavidez unbeaten from 19 fights.

Britain's Callum Smith was supposed to fight Anthony Dirrell for the vacant WBC super-middleweight title in September.

However, Smith sacrificed his title shot to take part in the World Boxing Super Series, while Dirrell could not fight through injury.

The belt was vacated after Badou Jack moved up a weight division after being ordered to defend his title against Liverpool's Smith.