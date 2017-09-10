Srisaket Sor Rungvisai & Naoya Inoue retain super-flyweight titles

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai knocks down Roman Gonzalez during their fight

Thailand's Srisaket Sor Rungvisai knocked out Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez in their rematch in the USA to retain his WBC super-flyweight title.

Srisaket won their fight in March by majority decision but floored Gonzalez twice on Saturday, finishing the bout with a right hook in round four.

"This fight I knew I was going to knock him out," said the 30-year-old.

On the undercard, Japan's Naoya Inoue knocked out American Antonio Nieves to defend his WBO super-flyweight crown.

Britain's Kal Yafai holds the super-flyweight WBA title and he will next fight on Saturday, 28 October against mandatory challenger Sho Ishida of Japan at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.