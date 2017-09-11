BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua has moved on from Wladimir Klitschko victory

'It's done' - Joshua on Klitschko victory

  • From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua tells BBC boxing correspondent Mike Costello that he has moved on from the WBA world heavyweight victory over Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko.

The Briton will defend his IBF and WBA heavyweight world titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 28 October.

Listen to more on the BBC Radio 5 live boxing podcast with Costello and Bunce.

READ MORE: Joshua confirms Pulev bout in Cardiff

READ MORE: Why I don't believe 'you only live once'

Top videos

Video

'It's done' - Joshua on Klitschko victory

  • From the section Boxing
Video

JJ Watt: The $30m Houston hurricane hero

Video

Watch: De Boer's final interview as Palace boss

Video

Steelers win game with one second on the clock

Video

Football's shortest managerial reigns

Video

'Incredible, absolutely incredible' - Froome on win

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Conte 'sorry' for De Boer after Palace sacking

Video

Chicken nuggets & paddling pools - why Froome is so amazing

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Mane's red card should be rescinded - Sutton

Video

Froome an all-time great - Brailsford

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Mourinho walks out of interview after handshake question

Top Stories