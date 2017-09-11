Joe Cordina: Promoter Eddie Hearn says Welsh boxer has 'incredible opportunity'

Media playback is not supported on this device Welsh boxer Cordina added to Cardiff bill

Welsh boxing prospect Joe Cordina will get a "incredible opportunity," when he boxes at the Principality Stadium, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.

Cordina will face an unnamed opponent in his fifth professional contest on the undercard of Anthony's Joshua's latest world title defence against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, 28 October.

"The place is going to erupt for Joe, it will be special," Hearn said.

"He's a young fighter, I believe he will go on to win world titles."

Cordina says the experience of boxing in his home city will "will not be topped until I win a world title."