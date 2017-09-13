Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's fight with Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas on Saturday is going to be "hell", according to the Mexican's promoter Oscar de la Hoya.

Golovkin will put his WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles on the line against the WBO light-middleweight champion.

The fight takes place three weeks after Floyd Mayweather beat UFC's Conor McGregor in the same T-Mobile Arena, a bout De la Hoya was critical of.

