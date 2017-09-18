Joseph Parker v Hughie Fury: Peter Fury says opponent trickier than Wladimir Klitschko

Hughie Fury is undefeated in 20 fights while Joseph Parker has not lost in 23

Joseph Parker v Hughie Fury Venue: Manchester Arena Date: 23 September 2017 Belt: WBO world heavyweight Coverage: 5 live commentary and live text on BBC Sport website

Hughie Fury's world title shot against Joseph Parker could be trickier than when his cousin Tyson shocked Wladimir Klitschko, says trainer Peter Fury.

Hughie Fury, 23, is seeking his first world title against WBO heavyweight champion Parker at Manchester Arena.

Saturday's bout comes 22 months after Tyson Fury out-pointed Klitschko to end the Ukrainian's 11-year unbeaten run.

"Parker's young, rough - in a lot of ways he's more difficult as you don't know what's coming," said Peter Fury.

By comparison he believes Klitschko's style was "careful" and consequently more predictable when he guided Tyson Fury to his win in Dusseldorf in November 2015.

Former world champion Tyson Fury has played no part in his younger cousin's training camp because he is "pretty upset with boxing", according to Peter Fury.

Almost two years have passed since Tyson Fury last entered the ring, a period in which the Briton has relinquished the WBA, WBO and IBF titles, battled depression and faced a UK Anti-Doping hearing, which is ongoing.

Peter Fury believes his son Hughie Fury will offer the sport "longevity" as a "worthy" world champion if he extends his perfect 20-fight career record against New Zealand's Parker, who is also unbeaten in 23 bouts.

He added: "Boxing will appreciate Hughie because as he is on camera, he's the same off camera. He just lives and breathes to fight. It's not too much, too soon for him.

"It's a massive opportunity. He's boxed all of his life, he's an amateur world champion, he's had vast experience on the big stage before, even Madison Square Garden."

The 'ordeal' of being ready

Peter Fury (right) has overseen the training of both his son Hughie Fury (pictured) and nephew Tyson Fury

Parker scored an unimpressive points win over Romanian Razvan Cojanu in May and will defend his title for the second time in a bout which will be broadcast as a pay-per-view production on YouTube.

Hughie Fury says he has never lost a fight at amateur or professional level since being trained by his father in his late teens.

Their training for the bout has included log cutting, log throwing and running in the hills of the Lake District; a camp Peter Fury says has been an "ordeal" for the fighter.

"I've had light-heavyweights in, sparring for speed. I've had cruiserweights and aggressive, 18 stoners coming at him, to try and take his head off," added Peter Fury. "That's when I say to you his back's been broken twice.

"He's soaked up the punishment. His nose has been busted, he's been swallowing his own blood for goodness knows how many weeks.

"He's got to excel through mental barriers - it gives you an idea. It's been a big ordeal for him."

'I won't stop until I unify the division'

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Hughie Fury said he was in his "best ever shape".

"My training camp has been the best training camp I have ever been in, everything's gone so well. It's been tough; blood, sweat and tears have been put into this and believe me, on 23 September I'm bringing that belt home.

"This is going to be an unbelievable fight. You've got two young hungry fighters who want it more than anything.

"We're in boxing to become world champions and I won't stop until I unify the division - one belt at a time."

Parker said: "My job is to focus on the boxing and training and staying in great shape. There's not any distractions coming my way and I feel like I'm mentally and physically in great shape so there's no excuses.

"I'm going to knock him out. I'm not sure what round but I'm going to knock him out.

"I'm here ready, I'm here to put on a good performance and I'm going to dominate."