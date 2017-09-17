Gennady Golovkin v Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez: Las Vegas fight ends in draw

Golovkin (left) landed more punches overall during the 12 rounds

Gennady Golovkin's world middleweight title fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez ended in a controversial draw.

After a closely fought bout in Las Vegas, one judge scored it 118-110 for Alvarez, another 115-113 for Golovkin and the third a 114-114 draw.

There were boos when the decision was announced at the T-Mobile Arena, and both boxers shook their heads.

Kazakh Golovkin, 35, retains his WBA, WBC and IBF titles and remains unbeaten in 38 fights.

His Mexican opponent, 27, started and finished an absorbing fight the stronger, and also produced some of the more eye-catching shots.

Golovkin, though, landed more punches and had the better of the middle rounds.

In the build-up to the fight, he had described it as the "biggest of this era" - and both men later said they were open to a rematch.

'These scorecards were ridiculous'

Former heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis tweeted: "I have GGG as clear winner. Loved that Canelo swung to the very end! Both are winners tonight."

Former two-weight world champion Paulie Malignaggi said: "Canelo was never in it once it passed about round four or so."

More to follow.