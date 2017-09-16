Billy Joe Saunders v Willie Monroe Jr: Englishman retains WBO middleweight title

From the section

Billy Joe Saunders was making the second defence of his title

Billy Joe Saunders successfully defended his WBO middleweight title against Willie Monroe Jr at the Copper Box Arena in London.

The 28-year-old, who hopes to fight the winner of the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, won a hard-fought points decision.

Saunders, who stretched his unbeaten record to 25 fights, was clearly the better boxer in an uninspiring contest.

All three judges handed the Brit the decision - 117-111, 115-114, 117-112.

After the fight, Saunders' son Stevie apologised to Monroe for punching him at Friday's weigh-in.