Billy Joe Saunders v Willie Monroe Jr: Englishman retains WBO middleweight title
Billy Joe Saunders successfully defended his WBO middleweight title against Willie Monroe Jr at the Copper Box Arena in London.
The 28-year-old, who hopes to fight the winner of the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, won a hard-fought points decision.
Saunders, who stretched his unbeaten record to 25 fights, was clearly the better boxer in an uninspiring contest.
All three judges handed the Brit the decision - 117-111, 115-114, 117-112.
After the fight, Saunders' son Stevie apologised to Monroe for punching him at Friday's weigh-in.