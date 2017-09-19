Billy Joe Saunders: WBO middleweight champion wants Amir Khan fight

Billy Joe Saunders has won all 25 professional contests

WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders wants to fight Amir Khan in an all-British showdown.

Unbeaten Saunders, 28, retained his title with a points win over Willie Monroe Jr in London on Saturday.

And he sees Khan as the biggest fight available if three-weight title-holder Gennady Golovkin does not want to meet him in a unification bout.

"I want to test myself against the best and he's one of the best," Saunders told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Khan, who has won 31 of his 35 contests, has not been in the ring since being knocked out by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in May 2016 - his first title contest at middleweight.

However, he confirmed earlier this year that he wants to fight again before the end of 2017.

Saunders is keen to keep busy after 10 months out of the ring before he faced Monroe at the weekend and wants to fight again in December this year and February 2018.

"I'm planning to fight in the first week in December and I would love to be in the opposite corner to Amir Khan," he said.

"It would be a great showdown, a great fight for the fans, but I'm willing to fight any big name as long as I fight in December.

"I'm on a roll now, I want to keep it going, and the hard work continues. I'm back in the gym next week and I'm ready to rock 'n' roll.

"Amir Khan is a good fighter, He's been in America, and I think he owes the British public a fight in England and I certainly do for the amount of time I was out, so I'm willing to sit round the table, sort a deal out and put it on."

Saunders is also eager to meet Golovkin, whose showdown with Alvarez in Las Vegas last weekend ended in a controversial draw.

Kazakh Golovkin, 35, retained his WBA, WBC and IBF titles and remains unbeaten in 38 fights.

There has been talk of a re-match, but Saunders is not convinced it will happen.

"I don't know if Canelo will fancy it," he said.

"Canelo is not a very good mover. He's a good fighter, he's a good counter-puncher, but I know I'm a lot better mover than him. And I believe I've got the tools to beat Golovkin,

"Canelo's not going to fight now till May anyway, and I believe he won't want to fight Golovkin again."