Carl Frampton signs 'advisory' deal with MTK Global

Belfast featherweight Carl Frampton hopes to secure big fights with the help of MTK Global

Carl Frampton has joined MTK Global with the company acting in an advisory role with the former two-weight world champion.

"I feel they can get me the best deal with a promoter," said Framption, who aims to fight again later this year.

The British Boxing Board of Control said last week that Barry McGuigan was still contracted as Frampton's manager.

Frampton's legal team later told the board they believed his management contract with McGuigan was over.

The Belfast featherweight said he was a "free agent" a fortnight ago.

Frampton resigned as a director of McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions just before his last scheduled fight in July, which was controversially cancelled when his opponent suffered injuries after he slipped in the shower.

New trainer

The 30-year-old is now trained by former British, Commonwealth and European champion Jamie Moore.

MTK Global is run by Matthew Macklin, a former European middleweight champion who works as a boxing manager.

Frampton's targets include a a third fight with Leo Santa Cruz after January's defeat by the Mexican.

Carl Frampton beat Leo Santa Cruz before losing to the Mexican in a Las Vegas rematch

"There was always the possibility that I could go my own way," added the 30-year-old.

"But to have someone on your side advising you and getting you the best deal possible is always important and I feel Matthew Macklin and MTK Global can definitely do that.

"It would be my dream come true to fight Leo Santa Cruz in the third fight at Windsor Park and beat him, that would be pretty perfect and ideal.

"Lee Selby is a potential fight that I want, Gary Russell Jnr, Abner Mares - these are the kind of names and calibre of fighters that I want to face at some point."