Jorge Linares v Luke Campbell: Briton faces tough task in world title pursuit

Linares turned professional aged 17 in 2002 while Campbell did not turn over until 2013

Luke Campbell has welcomed underdog status and vowed to "show the world how good I am" in his first shot at a world title on Saturday night.

The 2012 Olympic champion faces a huge task against WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares in Inglewood, California.

It will be the first time Campbell headlines a US show and he admits his opponent is the "full package".

"This is why I'm in boxing, for the challenges," said Campbell. "The best Luke Campbell will be there Saturday".

'At ease with no home pressure'

Campbell tweeted an image of him working with Rubio along with the message "work hard in silence, let success make the noise"

Campbell insists he will bring a "different game" to that which Anthony Crolla offered during his two defeats to Linares - the champion's two last outings.

Some in the media have gone as far as to call this a tune up fight for Linares as he targets other belts in the division.

But Campbell has five wins since teaming up with Miami-based coach Jorge Rubio following the only loss of his career in 2015.

The pair had to briefly re-locate training to Los Angeles this time around when Hurricane Irma struck close to their usual base but the Hull fighter insists he is "physically and mentally ready" for the biggest test of his 18-fight career.

"Linares is a great champion but I feel this is the time," said Campbell, 29. "I am happy to be the underdog. I'm on this stage where the world will see how good I am.

"If anything I feel less pressured. When you have your home crowd it can sometimes add pressure to you.

"It's a fantastic way to introduce myself to the American market and this is my opportunity to show what I've got."

Improvement on a stellar win?

Linares won 118-109 on all three scorecards in a stellar display against Anthony Crolla in March

Since turning professional in Japan aged 17 - because such a move was not allowed in his native Venezuela - Linares has gained a reputation as fighter hardened enough to box on the road. Only four of his 45 fights have been staged in his country.

But he has built a reputation in the UK in recent years, defending his title against Kevin Mitchell in 2015 before engaging in two points wins over Crolla, the second of which showed Linares at his best.

His confident footwork, vicious uppercut and variety left pundits running out of plaudits at Manchester Arena.

This dominance added to his status as a four-time world champion in three separate weight classes sees him a heavy favourite at 1/4 with most bookmakers.

"Luke Campbell is an amazing boxer," said Linares, 32. "He looks hungry but this time I feel so good, better than the second fight with Crolla so I am ready."

That is an ominous message. And Linares has clear motivation as his promoter Oscar de la Hoya is keen on his man taking on one of the other three title holders in the division next in order to unify titles.

A meeting with WBC title holder Mikey Garcia or IBF champion Robert Easter Jr looks on the cards unless Campbell can spring a surprise and add a world honour to his Olympic pedigree.

A massive ask for Campbell - Analysis

Jorge Linares is promoted by Oscar De La Hoya (left) and has won world titles at three weights

BBC Sport boxing correspondent Mike Costello:

"I don't want to dismiss Luke or be disparaging but he is in a sense the forgotten London 2012 gold medallist. We hear so much about Anthony Joshua, so much about Nicola Adams, he can change that this weekend."

BBC 5 live boxing analyst Steve Bunce:

"In 2008 Luke was the first English boxer to win a European title in 47 years.

"But Linares is a respected quantity. Lots people feel he has one of the best styles out there. I love watching him. It doesn't matter which way you look at it, I'm really struggling to build a case for Luke Campbell.

"It's an odd fight. I understand Luke may have been pushing his promoter for a world title fight as he has a good ranking. It's a tough one. It seems harsh but I'm really struggling. I hope I'm wrong."