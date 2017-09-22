Sam Sexton ready to be 'hated' in British heavyweight title fight v Gary Cornish

Sam Sexton has not been beaten since being knocked out by David Price in 2012

Norwich's Sam Sexton is ready to be "hated" in Edinburgh when he meets Scotland's Gary Cornish for the vacant British heavyweight title.

The fight was postponed in May when 33-year-old former Commonwealth champion Sexton, who has won 30 of his 33 fights, pulled out on medical advice.

They will finally meet at the Meadowbank Sports Centre on 6 October.

"You're not liked, you're not welcome, they're obviously rooting for their own lad," Sexton told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"There's no pressure for me. I expect to be hated when I get there, it's only normal. But it's only me and him in the ring, only me and him fighting.

"There's a few going up (from Norfolk), some are going to fly up, some are getting coaches so I'll still have my share of support."

Cornish, whose only professional defeat was by Anthony Joshua in 2015, is bidding to become the first Scot to win the British heavyweight title.

It is Sexton's third attempt to do so, having previously lost to David Price and Dereck Chisora.

He has not been in the ring since July 2016, and although he indicated he may not fight again if he is beaten, he believes he is in the right frame of mind to make it third time lucky.

"I've had a lot distractions in the past, but there's nothing really weighing on my mind right now. I've been free to train, and do what I want when I want," he said.

"I honestly think I've been very unlucky with one thing and another, family problems and injuries haven't helped as well, but at least I can go into this fight and say I'm fresh, I'm injury free and what I've got is what I've got.

"If it's not good enough then it's time to hang up my gloves."